Sesame-Crusted Tofu with Spicy Dipping Sauce

The Leung family—parents Bill and Judy and their adult daughters Kaitlin and Sarah—built a huge following on their popular website The Woks of Life, cracking the code on both traditional Chinese dishes and Chinese-American restaurant classics. This recipe from their first cookbook is proof that ordinary tofu can be utterly irresistible. The secret is to dredge thin slices of it in a mixture of sesame seeds, cornstarch, and five-spice powder before a quick pan-fry. The coating forms a crispy, flavorful crust that even tofu skeptics will devour. A delicious garlic-chili dipping sauce brings the dish to the next level. Pro tip: make a double batch of the sauce for dipping dumplings, drizzling on rice, or even topping roasted veggies.