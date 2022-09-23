Sesame-Crusted Tofu With Spicy Dipping Sauce

For the best tofu you've ever had, look no further than this recipe from The Woks of Life.

By
Jenna Helwig
Jenna Helwig, food director at Real Simple
Jenna Helwig

Jenna is the food director at Real Simple and the author of Bare Minimum Dinners, a cookbook featuring more than 100 low-lift, high-reward recipes. Previously, Jenna was the food director at Health and Parents. She is also the founder and operator of Rosaberry, a boutique personal chef services company, and the author of four other cookbooks, including the bestselling Baby-Led Feeding.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 23, 2022
Sesame-Crusted Tofu with Spicy Dipping Sauce
Photo: Heami Lee
Hands On Time:
40 mins
Total Time:
40 mins
Servings:
4

The Leung family—parents Bill and Judy and their adult daughters Kaitlin and Sarah—built a huge following on their popular website The Woks of Life, cracking the code on both traditional Chinese dishes and Chinese-American restaurant classics. This recipe from their first cookbook is proof that ordinary tofu can be utterly irresistible. The secret is to dredge thin slices of it in a mixture of sesame seeds, cornstarch, and five-spice powder before a quick pan-fry. The coating forms a crispy, flavorful crust that even tofu skeptics will devour. A delicious garlic-chili dipping sauce brings the dish to the next level. Pro tip: make a double batch of the sauce for dipping dumplings, drizzling on rice, or even topping roasted veggies.

Ingredients

  • 1 14-to-16-oz. pkg. firm tofu, drained

  • cup sesame seeds

  • ¼ cup cornstarch

  • ¾ teaspoon fine sea salt

  • ¼ teaspoon five-spice powder

  • ¼ teaspoon white pepper powder or freshly ground black pepper

  • ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

  • 2 scallions, chopped

  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic (from about 2 cloves)

  • 2 teaspoons Sichuan chili flakes or crushed red pepper

  • 4 tablespoons neutral oil (such as canola), divided

  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce

  • 1 teaspoon granulated sugar

  • ½ teaspoon rice vinegar

Directions

  1. Cut tofu in half lengthwise and then into 1/2-inch slices. Combine sesame seeds, cornstarch, salt, five-spice powder, and white pepper powder in a shallow bowl. Carefully coat tofu slices in mixture on both sides, pressing mixture into tofu evenly and thoroughly.

  2. Add cilantro, scallions, garlic, and chili flakes, in that order, to a small heatproof bowl. (You will pour hot oil over it, and you want the oil to mostly hit the garlic and chili flakes on top.) Heat a large nonstick pan or cast-iron skillet over medium. Add 3 tablespoons oil and spread it around pan. When oil is shimmering, add tofu slices. Fry, cooking in batches if needed, until golden brown and crispy, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer tofu to a serving platter.

  3. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to same pan and heat until shimmering. Pour hot oil over garlic-chili mixture, using a rubber spatula to scrape every last drop! Stir in soy sauce, 2 tablespoons water, sugar, and rice vinegar to make a dipping sauce. Serve with crispy tofu.

Related Articles
Lemonade Fried Chicken
Lemonade Fried Chicken
14 hrs 55 mins
Punjabi Cauliflower
Punjabi Cauliflower
40 mins
Mami-s Mushroom Chicken
Mushroom Chicken
50 mins
greek-chicken-potatoes-recipe-0220foo
15 Easy Chicken Breast Recipes You Can Make in Less Than 40 Minutes
peanutty dumpling salad
Peanutty Dumpling Salad
30 mins
Sesame Coated Pork with Apricot Sauce
Sesame-Coated Pork With Apricot Sauce
35 mins
Watermelon Poke Bowls
Yes, You Can Make Plant-Based Seafood With Pantry Staples: Here's How
chicken thighs with couscous and Olives
16 Sunday Dinner Ideas That Are Anything But Stressful
Skillet Polenta in Creamy Tomato Sauce
35 Satisfying Vegetarian Recipes That Are Incredibly Easy to Make
red lentil squash soup
23 Delicious Squash Recipes You Can Cook in Any Season
Buttery Shrimp With Marinated White Beans
26 Recipes for Canned Beans
pumpkin cheesecake
30 Delicious Halloween Desserts and Treats That Will Have Everyone Howling for More
Vegan Cauliflower Alfredo Sauce
22 Easy Vegan Dinner Recipes to Start Your Plant-Based Journey
Toasted Israeli Couscous With Corn and Herbs
20 Easy Party Sides That Work For Any Occasion
Spicy Chicken and Eggplant Stir-Fry
26 of the Easiest-Ever Eggplant Recipes
Black Bean Tostadas
30 High-Protein Dinner Ideas