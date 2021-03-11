Seared Tuna with Tomato-Olive-Caper Salad

Rating: Unrated

Only 20 minutes stand between you and this restaurant-worthy fish dinner. 

By Jasmine Smith

Gallery

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
It's a well-kept secret that the healthiest dinners are often the quickest. Case in point, this delicious tuna recipe that only takes 20 minutes. You'll start by stirring together a flavorful salsa-esque salad made from cherry tomatoes with capers, parsley, and Castelvetranos (a mild, buttery green olive). Next, the tuna gets a short sear, and finally, you'll use that same pan to whisk up a mustardy shallot vinaigrette. P.S. It's worth keeping the salad combination in your back pocket to spoon over grilled chicken breasts, baked tofu, or seared steaks. 

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir tomatoes, olives, parsley, capers and brine, 1 tablespoon oil, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper in a bowl until well combined. Let stand at room temperature until tomatoes start to release their juices, about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium-high until shimmering. Season tuna steaks with remaining 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Add tuna to skillet and cook, flipping once, until desired degree of doneness, 1 to 1½ minutes per side for rare. Transfer to a plate.

  • Reduce heat to medium and add shallot to skillet; cook, stirring constantly, until softened, about 30 seconds. Remove skillet from heat and stir in vinegar, mustard, and remaining 3 tablespoons oil.

  • Cut tuna across the grain into ½-inch-thick slices. Serve tuna with tomato-olive relish. Drizzle with warm shallot vinaigrette.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
421 calories; fat 22g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 1207mg; carbohydrates 8g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 45g; sugars 4g; saturated fat 3g.
