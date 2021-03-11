Seared Tuna with Tomato-Olive-Caper Salad

It's a well-kept secret that the healthiest dinners are often the quickest. Case in point, this delicious tuna recipe that only takes 20 minutes. You'll start by stirring together a flavorful salsa-esque salad made from cherry tomatoes with capers, parsley, and Castelvetranos (a mild, buttery green olive). Next, the tuna gets a short sear, and finally, you'll use that same pan to whisk up a mustardy shallot vinaigrette. P.S. It's worth keeping the salad combination in your back pocket to spoon over grilled chicken breasts, baked tofu, or seared steaks.