We devised this recipe for scalloped potatoes as part of an epic Thanksgiving feast. Truth is, the dish is perfectly suited as a side to any cold-weather meal—bake these creamy, cheesy potatoes in the oven while you grill steaks or finish up a roast in the slow cooker. And the dish might look complicated, but preparing it is anything but: You’ll simmer the thinly sliced russet potatoes in a saucepan with cream, milk, and a few other ingredients, before spreading the spuds out in a baking dish, sprinkling them with cheese, and transferring them to a warm oven. Say hello to your new, updated potato casserole.