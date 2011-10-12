We devised this recipe for scalloped potatoes as part of an epic Thanksgiving feast. Truth is, the dish is perfectly suited as a side to any cold-weather meal—bake these creamy, cheesy potatoes in the oven while you grill steaks or finish up a roast in the slow cooker. And the dish might look complicated, but preparing it is anything but: You’ll simmer the thinly sliced russet potatoes in a saucepan with cream, milk, and a few other ingredients, before spreading the spuds out in a baking dish, sprinkling them with cheese, and transferring them to a warm oven. Say hello to your new, updated potato casserole.
How to Make It
Heat oven to 375° F. Butter a 9-by-13-inch or some other shallow 3-quart baking dish. In a large saucepan or Dutch oven, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring often, until softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the cream, milk, bay leaf, thyme, nutmeg, 2 teaspoons salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper and bring to a simmer.
Add the potatoes to the saucepan and simmer, stirring occasionally, until tender, 30 to 35 minutes.
Discard the bay leaf and transfer the potato mixture to the prepared baking dish; sprinkle with the Gruyère.
Transfer to the top rack of the oven and bake until bubbling and golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes.