Savory Baked Feta

Suzy Karadsheh's debut cookbook The Mediterranean Dish celebrates the healthy, colorful foods of her native Egypt and its neighbors, and this veggie-packed baked feta recipe is a perfect example. A bed of red onion, bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, and olives is the base for a block of creamy, briny feta that becomes irresistibly tender in the oven. Fragrant oregano and thyme add another layer of flavor and guarantee this dish will be a head-turner as it makes its way from oven to table. Serve the baked feta with crostini or pita chips for a simple, yet special appetizer.