Savory Baked Feta

This easy, cheesy appetizer from Suzy Karadsheh captures the sunny flavors of the Mediterranean.

By
Jenna Helwig
Published on September 23, 2022
Photo: Heami Lee
Hands On Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
40 mins
Servings:
6

Suzy Karadsheh's debut cookbook The Mediterranean Dish celebrates the healthy, colorful foods of her native Egypt and its neighbors, and this veggie-packed baked feta recipe is a perfect example. A bed of red onion, bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, and olives is the base for a block of creamy, briny feta that becomes irresistibly tender in the oven. Fragrant oregano and thyme add another layer of flavor and guarantee this dish will be a head-turner as it makes its way from oven to table. Serve the baked feta with crostini or pita chips for a simple, yet special appetizer.

Ingredients

  • ½ red onion, sliced 1/4-in. thick

  • ½ green bell pepper, cored, seeded, and sliced into 1/4-in. rounds

  • ½ cup halved cherry tomatoes

  • 6 kalamata olives, pitted and halved

  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano, divided

  • 2 ½ teaspoons crushed red pepper, divided (optional)

  • 3 or 4 fresh thyme sprigs, divided (optional)

  • 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus more for brushing

  • 1 8-oz. block feta cheese (preferably packed in brine)

  • Fresh mint leaves, for garnish (optional)

  • Crostini or pita chips, for serving

Directions

  1. Place a rack in center of oven. Preheat oven to 400°F.

  2. Arrange onion, bell pepper, tomatoes, and olives in a 6-to-8-inch ovenproof, broiler-safe skillet or baking dish. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon oregano and, if using, a big pinch of crushed red pepper and 2 thyme sprigs. Drizzle with about 2 tablespoons oil.

  3. Place feta on top; season with remaining 1 teaspoon oregano and, if using, remaining crushed red pepper and thyme. Drizzle 2 or 3 tablespoons oil on top and brush sides of feta with more oil.

  4. Place skillet in oven. If using a baking dish, set it on a large baking sheet (this makes it easier to handle) and place in oven. Bake until cheese softens and gets a bit of color, 25 to 30 minutes. (If you'd like a little more color, run it under the broiler for 1 or 2 minutes, watching very carefully to make sure cheese doesn't burn.) Garnish with mint, if using. Serve with crostini or pita chips.

