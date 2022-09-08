Sancocho (Meat and Root Stew)

This comforting stew recipe from chef Noemi Guzman of Jalao, a traditional Dominican restaurant in New York City, calls for several ingredients that are traditionally used in Dominican cuisine. These ingredients include malanga, auyama, and Cubanelle peppers. While they should be available at a Spanish market, you can also substitute yuquita, or potato for malanga, squash for auyama, and sweet paprika powder for Cubanelle peppers. "Several dishes come to mind, but sancocho is the one that stands out most when thinking of my childhood. It warms me remembering when my mother would make it for me while I was sick, I felt spoiled," shares Guzman. "It is a rich broth filled with stewed meats and roots typical to the Dominican Republic. It is my favorite comfort food. When I make a good sancocho for my family, I feel like I am taking care of them—transmitting love to them."