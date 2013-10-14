Salted Oatmeal Cookies With Dark Chocolate
You'll sprinkle each delicious dark chocolate cookie with flaky Maldon sea salt right before baking, giving it the perfect sweet-and-salty flavor that's sure to keep you coming back for more.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Talk about the best of both worlds: These decadent oatmeal cookies are the ideal balance of chewy, chocolatey, and cinnamon-spiced. Oatmeal adds a toasty flavor and bit of protein, too. While the recipe calls for vegetable shortening—this gives your cookie structure and a soft, tender crumb—feel free to use butter or coconut oil instead. Love oatmeal raisin? Use them in place of the chopped bittersweet chocolate, or add both.
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Storage suggestion: Keep the cookies at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 5 days.