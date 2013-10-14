Salted Oatmeal Cookies With Dark Chocolate

I took a super lazy approach to this bcs I didn't want to haul out my stand mixer, and I took a gamble bcs I didn't have shortening on hand. So I subbed 4 Tbs vegetable oil for the shortening and added it to the sugars, egg, vanilla, and butter (which I melted first); I beat everything with a wire whisk for about a minute until thoroughly combined and glossy. Then I added that to the dry ingredients (along with choc chips). Shockingly, the cookies came out fine! Better than fine, in fact -- my hubs said they were the best cookies he'd ever had. (I think it helps that choc chip oatmeal is his elusive dream cookie that he's almost never able to find. ;) I'll definitely have to try to coconut oil substitution, though; that sounds YUM.