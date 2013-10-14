Salted Oatmeal Cookies With Dark Chocolate

You'll sprinkle each delicious dark chocolate cookie with flaky Maldon sea salt right before baking, giving it the perfect sweet-and-salty flavor that's sure to keep you coming back for more.

By Rebekah Peppler
By Betty Gold

Credit: Roland Bello

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
55 mins
Yield:
Makes 2 dozen cookies
Talk about the best of both worlds: These decadent oatmeal cookies are the ideal balance of chewy, chocolatey, and cinnamon-spiced. Oatmeal adds a toasty flavor and bit of protein, too. While the recipe calls for vegetable shortening—this gives your cookie structure and a soft, tender crumb—feel free to use butter or coconut oil instead. Love oatmeal raisin? Use them in place of the chopped bittersweet chocolate, or add both.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oven to 375° F with the rack in the upper and lower thirds. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment.

  • Combine the oats, flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and 1 teaspoon of the salt in a medium bowl; set aside.

  • Beat the butter, shortening, granulated sugar, and brown sugar with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until lightly and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Beat in the egg and vanilla. Reduce the mixer speed to low and gradually add the flour mixture, mixing just until combined (do not overmix). Stir in the chocolate.

  • Drop heaping tablespoonfuls of the dough onto the prepared baking sheets, spacing them 2 inches apart. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 teaspoon of salt.

  • Bake, rotating the pans halfway through, until lightly brown around the edges, about 10 to 12 minutes. Cool slightly on the baking sheets, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Tips

Storage suggestion: Keep the cookies at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
163 calories; fat 9g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 18mg; sodium 228mg; protein 2g; carbohydrates 20g; sugars 11g; fiber 1g; iron 1mg; calcium 10mg.
