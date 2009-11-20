Salmon With Warm Lentil Salad

Lentils are a nutritious and budget-friendly source of protein, fiber, and iron. Double the salad recipe and take some for lunch the next day.
How to Make It
Step 1
Bring 4 cups water to a boil. Add the lentils and 1 teaspoon salt and simmer, stirring occasionally, until tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Drain.
Step 2
Meanwhile, heat 1 teaspoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 3
Season the salmon with ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper and cook until opaque throughout, 4 to 5 minutes per side.
Step 4
In a large bowl, combine the vinegar, mustard, onion, parsley, remaining 2 tablespoons of oil, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper.
Step 5
Add the lentils and arugula to the vinaigrette and toss to combine. Serve with the salmon and lemon wedges.