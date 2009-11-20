Salmon With Warm Lentil Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring 4 cups water to a boil. Add the lentils and 1 teaspoon salt and simmer, stirring occasionally, until tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Drain.

Step 2 Meanwhile, heat 1 teaspoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.

Step 3 Season the salmon with ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper and cook until opaque throughout, 4 to 5 minutes per side.

Step 4 In a large bowl, combine the vinegar, mustard, onion, parsley, remaining 2 tablespoons of oil, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper.