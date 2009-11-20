Salmon With Warm Lentil Salad

6 Reviews
ADD YOUR REVIEW
Hands-On Time
30 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Sara Quessenberry
December 2009

Lentils are a nutritious and budget-friendly source of protein, fiber, and iron. Double the salad recipe and take some for lunch the next day.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup green lentils, rinsed
  • Kosher salt and black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1¼ pounds skinless salmon fillet, cut into 4 pieces
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • ¼ red onion, chopped
  • ½ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 bunch arugula, torn (about 4 cups)
  • 1 lemon, cut into wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 466
  • Fat 19g
  • Sat fat 3g
  • Cholesterol 90mg
  • Sodium 467mg
  • Protein 43g
  • Carbohydrate 30g
  • Fiber 8g

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring 4 cups water to a boil. Add the lentils and 1 teaspoon salt and simmer, stirring occasionally, until tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Drain.

Step 2

Meanwhile, heat 1 teaspoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.

Step 3

Season the salmon with ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper and cook until opaque throughout, 4 to 5 minutes per side.

Step 4

In a large bowl, combine the vinegar, mustard, onion, parsley, remaining 2 tablespoons of oil, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper.

Step 5

Add the lentils and arugula to the vinaigrette and toss to combine. Serve with the salmon and lemon wedges.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

Ratings & Reviews

/5
Reviews
five_whole_stars
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com