Salmon, Sweet Potato, and Broccoli Chowder

Hands-On Time
30 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Jane Kirby and Leslie Pendleton
April 2004

Ingredients

  • 1 large onion, chopped (2 cups)
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups chicken broth
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 1 large sweet potato, peeled and diced (1 1/2 cups)
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
  • kosher salt and black pepper
  • 1 pound skinless salmon fillet, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 small broccoli stalk, cut into pieces (about 1/2 cup)

Nutritional Information

  • Calcium 197mg
  • Calories 456
  • Calories from fat 49%
  • Carbohydrate 26g
  • Cholesterol 102mg
  • Fat 25g
  • Fiber 3g
  • Iron 2mg
  • Protein 31mg
  • Sat fat 10g
  • Sodium 571mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a large, heavy saucepan, over medium heat, cook the onion in the butter until softened, about 5 minutes.

Step 2

Add the flour and stir until smooth. Whisk in the broth and milk, then add the sweet potato, bay leaf, thyme, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper.

Step 3

Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are just tender, about 8 minutes.

Step 4

Add the salmon and broccoli and simmer until the salmon is cooked through and the broccoli is tender, about 5 minutes more.

