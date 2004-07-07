Salmon, Sweet Potato, and Broccoli Chowder

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large, heavy saucepan, over medium heat, cook the onion in the butter until softened, about 5 minutes.

Step 2 Add the flour and stir until smooth. Whisk in the broth and milk, then add the sweet potato, bay leaf, thyme, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper.

Step 3 Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are just tender, about 8 minutes.