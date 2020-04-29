LIVE

Salmon Patties

Rating: Unrated

If you’re a fan of crab cakes, then here’s a new recipe to tempt you: Simple salmon patties that make use of two pantry staples: steel-cut oats and canned salmon, which are flavored with scallions, Dijon, and parsley.

By Robby Melvin

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Yield:
Serves 4
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Serve these with sliced avocado, lightly dressed greens, and a lemon wedge for a light meal, or layer on a toasted brioche buns with tartar sauce, Bibb leaves, and pickled red onions. Make-ahead tip: The patties freeze well—make a batch to have on hand for the nights when cooking feels like too much.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place oats in a food processor. Pulse 10 times or until coarsely ground.

    Advertisement

  • Place salmon, oats, eggs, scallions, mustard, parsley, salt, and pepper in bowl. Using your hands, mix until well combined. Form into 8 patties. Melt 3 tablespoons butter in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high. Place 4 salmon patties in skillet and cook, until browned, 3 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining butter and patties.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 04/23/2021