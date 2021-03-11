Salad With Chicken and Crispy Farro

Think of this recipe as spring in a dish. A citrusy honey dressing ties tender asparagus spears, peppery radish coins, and spicy baby arugula together with shredded chicken and crispy farro that stands in for croutons. The result is surprisingly sophisticated given how little work it takes. Serve with a light red wine like pinot noir or a crisp, tart white like sauvignon blanc. Note: It's key to make sure the farro is well-cooked before broiling the grains.