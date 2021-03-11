Salad With Chicken and Crispy Farro

Rating: Unrated

This easy chicken dish packs whole grains and veggies into a healthy, delicious meal. 

By Jasmine Smith

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Think of this recipe as spring in a dish. A citrusy honey dressing ties tender asparagus spears, peppery radish coins, and spicy baby arugula together with shredded chicken and crispy farro that stands in for croutons. The result is surprisingly sophisticated given how little work it takes. Serve with a light red wine like pinot noir or a crisp, tart white like sauvignon blanc. Note: It's key to make sure the farro is well-cooked before broiling the grains.  

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat broiler with rack 5 inches from heat. Toss farro, 1 tablespoon oil, and ⅛ teaspoon salt on a large, rimmed baking sheet. Broil, stirring halfway through, until farro has a crispy, chewy texture, about 5 minutes. Transfer farro to a large, towel lined plate. Let cool for 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Toss asparagus, 1 tablespoon oil, and ⅛ teaspoon each salt and pepper on same baking sheet. Broil until asparagus is crisp-tender, about 4 minutes. Cut asparagus into 1-inch pieces.

  • Whisk lemon juice, honey, and remaining ¼ cup oil in a large bowl until combined. Add arugula, chicken, radishes, asparagus, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt and ⅛ teaspoon pepper; toss gently to coat. Serve salad topped with crispy farro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
440 calories; fat 26g; cholesterol 96mg; sodium 603mg; carbohydrates 24g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 36g; sugars 7g; saturated fat 4g.
