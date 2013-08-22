Easy Royal Icing Recipe

Hands-On Time
5 Mins
Total Time
5 Mins
Yield
Makes 1 cup, enough to frost about 36 cookies
By Kristen Evans Dittami
August 2013

What is royal icing? Quite simply, it’s icing that's made from only three ingredients: confectioners’ sugar, egg whites and flavorings. This easy royal icing recipe is great for decorating or flooding sugar cookies, piping festive holiday decorations on a gingerbread house, or attaching decorations (like flowers or buttercream roses) to the tops of cakes or cupcakes.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups confectioners’ sugar
  • 1 large egg white, or equivalent amount of dried egg whites
  • ½ teaspoon water

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 26
  • Fat 0g
  • Sat fat 0g
  • Cholesterol 0mg
  • Sodium 2mg
  • Protein 0g
  • Carbohydrate 7g
  • Sugar 7g
  • Fiber 0g
  • Iron 0mg
  • Calcium 0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a large bowl, combine the sugar, egg white, and water. Mix the ingredients together with a wooden spoon, until the icing is thickened and smooth, about 2 minutes.

Step 2

The icing will keep up to 2 days in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Before using, beat it with a fork. Stir in very small amounts of water if it seems too thick.

