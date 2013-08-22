What is royal icing? Quite simply, it’s icing that's made from only three ingredients: confectioners’ sugar, egg whites and flavorings. This easy royal icing recipe is great for decorating or flooding sugar cookies, piping festive holiday decorations on a gingerbread house, or attaching decorations (like flowers or buttercream roses) to the tops of cakes or cupcakes.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large bowl, combine the sugar, egg white, and water. Mix the ingredients together with a wooden spoon, until the icing is thickened and smooth, about 2 minutes.
Step 2
The icing will keep up to 2 days in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Before using, beat it with a fork. Stir in very small amounts of water if it seems too thick.