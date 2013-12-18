If you're lucky enough to have a garden that grows fresh zucchini (or just a great farmer's market nearby), you've probably found yourself with piles of this squash in peak summertime. After you try this super simple roasted zucchini recipe, you'll ever wonder what to do with it again. Why? Because with just two ingredients and 15 minutes, you can make a healthy, seasonal side dish that tastes delicious. To add some extra flavor, feel free to shower it with fresh herbs, parmesan cheese, or toasted bread crumbs.