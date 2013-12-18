Roasted Zucchini

Hands-On Time
5 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Betty Gold Lindsay Hunt and Charlyne Mattox
February 2014

If you're lucky enough to have a garden that grows fresh zucchini (or just a great farmer's market nearby), you've probably found yourself with piles of this squash in peak summertime. After you try this super simple roasted zucchini recipe, you'll ever wonder what to do with it again. Why? Because with just two ingredients and 15 minutes, you can make a healthy, seasonal side dish that tastes delicious. To add some extra flavor, feel free to shower it with fresh herbs, parmesan cheese, or toasted bread crumbs.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound zucchini, cut into ½-inch pieces
  • 2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • Kosher salt and pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 78
  • Fat 7g
  • Sat fat 1g
  • Cholesterol 0mg
  • Sodium 251mg
  • Protein 1g
  • Carbohydrate 4g
  • Sugar 2g
  • Fiber 1g
  • Iron 0mg
  • Calcium 17mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oven to 425°F. Toss the zucchini, oil, and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast until tender, 8 to 10 minutes.

