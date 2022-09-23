Roasted Sweet Potatoes With Chipotle-Black Bean Chili

Chili is a delicious way to add comfort to a cool evening. Take it a step further and stuff a baked sweet potato with chili, and you've got this ultra-cozy dinner. This quick vegetarian dish is made with canned black beans and adobo sauce for a subtle kick. The chili cooks while the sweet potatoes roast in the oven. If you're short on time, go ahead and rely on the speedy microwave to cook the sweet potatoes. Creamy, salty, and fresh fixings like sour cream, cotija cheese, and cilantro are not to be missed. Bonus: pile on radishes, avocado, or fresh or pickled jalapeños if you have them handy.