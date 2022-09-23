Roasted Sweet Potatoes With Chipotle-Black Bean Chili No one will miss the meat in this filling vegetarian dinner. By Melissa Knific Published on September 23, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Antonis Achilleos Hands On Time: 25 mins Total Time: 75 mins Servings: 4 Chili is a delicious way to add comfort to a cool evening. Take it a step further and stuff a baked sweet potato with chili, and you've got this ultra-cozy dinner. This quick vegetarian dish is made with canned black beans and adobo sauce for a subtle kick. The chili cooks while the sweet potatoes roast in the oven. If you're short on time, go ahead and rely on the speedy microwave to cook the sweet potatoes. Creamy, salty, and fresh fixings like sour cream, cotija cheese, and cilantro are not to be missed. Bonus: pile on radishes, avocado, or fresh or pickled jalapeños if you have them handy. Ingredients 4 medium sweet potatoes 1 tablespoon olive oil ½ cup chopped red onion (from 1 onion) 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped (1 Tbsp.) 1 tablespoon mild chili powder 1 15-oz. can black beans, undrained 1 14.5-oz. can diced tomatoes and green chiles, drained 1 tablespoon adobo sauce (from 1 can chipotle chiles in adobo sauce) ½ teaspoon kosher salt, divided 1 lime, halved Sour cream, fresh cilantro leaves, and/or crumbled cotija cheese, for topping (optional) Directions Preheat oven to 425°F. Prick potatoes all over with a fork. Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Roast until fork-tender, 45 to 55 minutes. Let cool for about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and chili powder; cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly darkened, about 1 minute. Add beans with liquid, tomatoes, adobo sauce, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium; simmer until thickened, about 15 minutes. Add juice from 1 lime half. Halve sweet potatoes lengthwise. Fluff with a fork and sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Fill with chili. Add desired toppings. Cut remaining lime half into wedges and serve on the side. Print