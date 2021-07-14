Roasted Salmon With Beet Salad

There's nothing worse than buying a nice piece of salmon and then overcooking it. Enter roasting, a favorite way to cook salmon so every bite is melt-in-your-mouth tender. While the fish bakes, you'll toss a quick beet and kale salad together, made super quick thanks to pre-cooked beets. A dill dressing makes for a classic pairing, and cuts through the rich salmon. Serve with a dry white wine like sauvignon blanc or pinot grigio. This is a light meal, if you want to add more volume to the salad, try some cubed avocado in the mix.