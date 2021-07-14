Roasted Salmon With Beet Salad

Hot tip: Roasting is a foolproof way to perfectly cook fish.

By Ali Ramee

Credit: Greg DuPree

20 mins
25 mins
4
There's nothing worse than buying a nice piece of salmon and then overcooking it. Enter roasting, a favorite way to cook salmon so every bite is melt-in-your-mouth tender. While the fish bakes, you'll toss a quick beet and kale salad together, made super quick thanks to pre-cooked beets. A dill dressing makes for a classic pairing, and cuts through the rich salmon. Serve with a dry white wine like sauvignon blanc or pinot grigio. This is a light meal, if you want to add more volume to the salad, try some cubed avocado in the mix.

  • Preheat oven to 450°F with a rimmed baking sheet on center rack. Drizzle salmon all over with 1 tablespoon oil and season with ½ teaspoon salt. Remove baking sheet from preheated oven. Add lemon halves, cut side down, and salmon, skin side down, to hot baking sheet. Return baking sheet to oven and reduce temperature to 300°F. Roast until salmon flakes easily with a fork, 10 to 14 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk yogurt, dill, and ½ teaspoon salt in a small bowl until combined.

  • Toss together beets, almonds, kale, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil and ½ teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Squeeze 1 charred lemon half over beet mixture; stir to combine. Squeeze remaining charred lemon half over yogurt mixture; stir to combine.

  • Serve salmon with beet salad and a dollop of yogurt mixture. Sprinkle with chopped dill and several grinds of pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
528 calories; fat 28g; cholesterol 126mg; sodium 982mg; carbohydrates 20g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 48g; sugars 3g; saturated fat 6g.
