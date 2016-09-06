Roasted Pumpkin Soup With Harissa and Chickpeas

Sugar pumpkins, small, smooth pumpkins that are great for cooking and baking, make for a satisfying and warming soup you’ll want to enjoy all season long. If you can’t find sugar pumpkin, kabocha squash, a sweet Japanese variety of winter squash, can be used in its place. Spicy harissa paste gives the soup a kick, but a dollop of Greek yogurt helps mellow the heat. To freeze, fill gallon-size freezer bags halfway with soup and freeze flat. To thaw, place in a bowl full of warm water for 10 minutes then reheat on the stovetop over medium heat.

By Heath Goldman

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. On 2 rimmed baking sheets, toss the pumpkin with 3 tablespoons oil, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Roast, tossing once, until tender, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in a large pot over low heat. Add the shallots and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and caramelized, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, cumin, cardamom, and the remaining salt and pepper. Cook for 2 minutes.

  • Add the harissa, broth, and chickpeas. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the pumpkin. Serve topped with yogurt and cilantro.

Chef's Notes

How to freeze and reheat: Place a gallon-size freezer bag in a medium bowl and cuff it over the bowl’s edge. Fill the bag halfway with soup; squeeze out the air and seal. Repeat with the remaining soup. Freeze the bags in a single layer, then stack in the freezer (a great space saver) for up to 3 months. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight or in warm water for 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
fiber 9.6g; 324 calories; sugars 12.1g; fat 12g; cholesterol 3.8mg; iron 2.2mg; sodium 963.6mg; protein 13.2g; calcium 99.6mg; carbohydrates 42.7g.
