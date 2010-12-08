Roasted Pork Chops and Butternut Squash With Kale

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat oven to 400°F. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the squash with the sage, 1 tablespoon of the oil, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Roast, tossing once, until tender, 30 to 35 minutes.

Step 2 When the squash has cooked for 20 minutes, heat 1 teaspoon of the remaining oil in a large skillet over high heat. Season the pork with ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Cook until browned, 3 to 5 minutes per side.

Step 3 Transfer the pork to the baking sheet with the squash and roast until the pork is cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes more.