Roasted Pork Chops and Butternut Squash With Kale

4 Reviews
Hands-On Time
30 Mins
Total Time
55 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Vanessa Seder
January 2011

Who says comfort food can't be healthy? Here, we paired pork chops with roasted butternut squash, kale, and fresh sage.

Ingredients

  • 1 small butternut squash (about 2 pounds)—peeled, seeded, and cut into 1 1⁄2-inch pieces
  • ¼ cup fresh sage leaves
  • 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • Kosher salt and black pepper
  • 4 bone-in pork chops (each 1 inch thick; about 2 pounds total)
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 large bunch kale, thick ribs removed and leaves roughly chopped (about 14 cups)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 477
  • Fat 19g
  • Sat fat 4.6g
  • Cholesterol 92mg
  • Sodium 775mg
  • Protein 43g
  • Carbohydrate 40g
  • Sugar 3g
  • Fiber 9g
  • Iron 6mg
  • Calcium 425mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oven to 400°F. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the squash with the sage, 1 tablespoon of the oil, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Roast, tossing once, until tender, 30 to 35 minutes.

Step 2

When the squash has cooked for 20 minutes, heat 1 teaspoon of the remaining oil in a large skillet over high heat. Season the pork with ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Cook until browned, 3 to 5 minutes per side.

Step 3

Transfer the pork to the baking sheet with the squash and roast until the pork is cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes more.

Step 4

Meanwhile, return the skillet to medium heat and add the remaining tablespoon of oil. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the kale, ¼ cup water, and ¼ teaspoon salt. Cook, tossing the kale and scraping up any brown bits on the bottom of the skillet, until the kale is tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Serve with the pork and squash.

Ratings & Reviews

