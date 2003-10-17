How to Roast Garlic

Rating: Unrated

Transform a head of garlic into sweet, spreadable goodness by following this simple recipe for roasting it in the oven. The prep couldn't be easier: simply cut off and toss the top third of your head of garlic to expose the cloves, then top with your choice of white wine or olive oil and herbs. Roasted garlic cloves become super soft after baking making them great for topping crostini or stirring into dips, gratins, soups, or mashed potatoes.

By Jane Kirby
By Lygeia Grace

Gallery

Credit: Manny Rodriguez

Recipe Summary test

hands-on:
5 mins
total:
1 hr
Yield:
Makes 1/4 cup spread, serves 2
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oven to 400° F.

    Advertisement

  • Slice off the top of the garlic head with a sharp knife to expose the cloves.

  • Place the garlic on a square of aluminum foil. Sprinkle with the wine or olive oil, thyme, salt, and pepper. Fold foil to seal. Place in a garlic roaster or wrap entirely in more foil and bake in the oven 45 minutes.

  • Unwrap and let cool. Squeeze the soft garlic cloves from their skins. Spread on slices of crusty bread.

Tips

Use roasted garlic right away, or store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
calcium 18mg; 19 calories; carbohydrates 3g; protein 1mg; sodium 2mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 09/24/2021