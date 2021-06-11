Roasted Artichokes and Potatoes 

Meet your new favorite potato recipe, perfect for serving with everything from grilled salmon to roasted chicken to fried eggs. You'll pair creamy baby potatoes with jarred artichokes and a dash of smoked paprika. Roasting concentrates the artichokes' bright, lemony flavors, and smoked paprika highlights their citrusy notes. Arranging the potatoes cut-side down on the baking sheet is the key to getting them evenly golden brown and crispy. Got leftovers? Stir them into baby arugula with oil-packed tuna for a simple salad.