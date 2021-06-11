Roasted Artichokes and Potatoes 

Upgrade your regular roasted spuds into an elegant side dish with tangy artichokes.

By Liz Mervosh

hands-on:
10 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Meet your new favorite potato recipe, perfect for serving with everything from grilled salmon to roasted chicken to fried eggs. You'll pair creamy baby potatoes with jarred artichokes and a dash of smoked paprika. Roasting concentrates the artichokes' bright, lemony flavors, and smoked paprika highlights their citrusy notes. Arranging the potatoes cut-side down on the baking sheet is the key to getting them evenly golden brown and crispy. Got leftovers? Stir them into baby arugula with oil-packed tuna for a simple salad.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Toss together potatoes, oil, salt, and paprika on a large baking sheet until potatoes are fully coated; arrange potatoes to face cut side down. Arrange artichokes around potatoes. Roast in preheated oven until potatoes are browned on bottoms and tender, about 35 minutes. Remove from oven. Stir in parsley.

