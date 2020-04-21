Whipped Ricotta Toasts 

No question, plain ricotta is delicious. But whipped ricotta? It’s like a classic makeover rom-com, but for, well, cheese. Only a quarter cup of heavy cream is needed to transform the dense spread into an airy revelation, thanks to the volume that cream takes on when beaten. You’ll spoon the mixture onto toasted and oiled crusty bread, and then finish with your favorite toppings. Choose from simple lemon-pepper, fragrant strawberry-basil, or quick-sautéed peppers, or go rogue and add whatever you like. Thanks to the simple palate, almost anything works. P.S. It’s worth seeking out a high-quality loaf of bread to match the whipped ricotta’s decadence.
How to Make It
Preheat broiler with rack 6 inches from heat. Beat ricotta, cream, and salt with an electric mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes.
Brush bread slices on 1 side with oil. Arrange on a baking sheet. Broil until golden brown, about 3 minutes, flipping halfway through and watching carefully to avoid burning. Let cool for 5 minutes.
Spoon ricotta mixture onto oiled sides of toast. Drizzle with olive oil and top with flaky salt and several grinds pepper, or top with desired topping: Lemon Pepper, Strawberry Basil, Sweet-and-Sour Peppers.