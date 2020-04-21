Whipped Ricotta Toasts 

No question, plain ricotta is delicious. But whipped ricotta? It’s like a classic makeover rom-com, but for, well, cheese. Only a quarter cup of heavy cream is needed to transform the dense spread into an airy revelation, thanks to the volume that cream takes on when beaten. You’ll spoon the mixture onto toasted and oiled crusty bread, and then finish with your favorite toppings. Choose from simple lemon-pepper, fragrant strawberry-basil, or quick-sautéed peppers, or go rogue and add whatever you like. Thanks to the simple palate, almost anything works. P.S. It’s worth seeking out a high-quality loaf of bread to match the whipped ricotta’s decadence.