Ricotta Roll-Ups in Creamy Pumpkin Sauce
This decadent twist on baked pasta features a superstar combo of pumpkin and sage.
If you've never made the Italian dish rotolo, this rendition is the place to start. Think of it as comfort food's elegant older sister. This version is made easier from the traditional rotolo by filling smaller sheets of fresh pasta, much like cannelloni, instead of wrapping a large roll of stuffed pasta in a dish towel and submerging it in boiling water. This crave-worthy take is made of cylinders of homemade fresh pasta which are filled with a sage-infused mozzarella and ricotta filling, and then baked, cut-side up for a stunning presentation, in a garlicky pumpkin cream sauce. The balance of creamy and crispy is just delightful as the edges of the rolls of fresh pasta get a little crispy and the rest of this easy baked pasta dish is tender and creamy.
Make ahead tip: The pasta can be rolled and cut up to a day in advance. Arrange them between layers of parchment paper on a rimmed baking sheet, then cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to use.
