Reuben Quesadillas

All the deliciousness of a classic Reuben sandwich and a cheesy quesadilla combine to make this intensely comforting dish. Between whole wheat flour tortillas, you’ll layer the standard Thousand Island dressing—a must for a real Reuben, natch—a few slices of corned beef, and a heap of sauerkraut, which not only brings welcome tang and crunch to this meal, it offers a benefit of live, probiotic microorganisms, a byproduct of the lacto-fermentation process. All this is held together with melted Swiss cheese, in what just might be the best quick lunch to enter your kitchen in a while. Shopping tip: Be sure to buy refrigerated sauerkraut, which ensures that the beneficial microbes will still be alive.