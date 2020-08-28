Reuben Quesadillas

0 Reviews
ADD YOUR REVIEW
Antonis Achilleos
Hands-On Time
15 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
Serves 2
By Melissa Gray
August 2020

All the deliciousness of a classic Reuben sandwich and a cheesy quesadilla combine to make this intensely comforting dish. Between whole wheat flour tortillas, you’ll layer the standard Thousand Island dressing—a must for a real Reuben, natch—a few slices of corned beef, and a heap of sauerkraut, which not only brings welcome tang and crunch to this meal, it offers a benefit of live, probiotic microorganisms, a byproduct of the lacto-fermentation process. All this is held together with melted Swiss cheese, in what just might be the best quick lunch to enter your kitchen in a while. Shopping tip: Be sure to buy refrigerated sauerkraut, which ensures that the beneficial microbes will still be alive.

Ingredients

  • 4 (8-in.) whole-wheat flour tortillas
  • 3 tablespoons Thousand Island dressing
  • 4 ounces thinly sliced deli corned beef
  • 6 tablespoons drained refrigerated sauerkraut
  • 2 ounces shredded Swiss cheese (about ½ cup)
  • Chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

How to Make It

Step 1

Spread tortillas evenly with Thousand Island dressing. Top 2 tortillas evenly with corned beef, sauerkraut, and cheese; top with remaining 2 tortillas, dressing side down. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add 1 assembled quesadilla to skillet; cook until browned, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate. Repeat process with remaining quesadilla. Cut quesadillas into wedges; top with parsley.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

Ratings & Reviews

/5
Reviews
five_whole_stars
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com