The Only Red Sangria Recipe You Need

We’re big fans of any easy sangria recipe here, and this is the only one you need in your arsenal. Simply pour a bottle of red wine into a pitcher, and add a hint of Brandy, sugar, and plenty of fresh fruit and club soda. The flavors of the fruit and wine will weave together wonderfully—also known as maceration—in the fridge for one hour, then your sangria is ready to serve. We love Rioja (it’s Spanish, as is sangria itself), but another another light- to medium-bodied red wine will do just fine.