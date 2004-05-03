The Only Red Sangria Recipe You Need

Hands-On Time
5 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 5 Mins
Yield
Serves 6
By Betty Gold
September 2019

We’re big fans of any easy sangria recipe here, and this is the only one you need in your arsenal. Simply pour a bottle of red wine into a pitcher, and add a hint of Brandy, sugar, and plenty of fresh fruit and club soda. The flavors of the fruit and wine will weave together wonderfully—also known as maceration—in the fridge for one hour, then your sangria is ready to serve. We love Rioja (it’s Spanish, as is sangria itself), but another another light- to medium-bodied red wine will do just fine.

Ingredients

  • 1 bottle Rioja or other light- or medium-bodied red wine
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) brandy, optional
  • 1 navel orange, thinly sliced
  • ½ pint large, plump blackberries
  • 1 cup club soda

Nutritional Information

  • Calcium 44mg
  • Calories 139
  • Calories from fat 0%
  • Carbohydrate 18g
  • Cholesterol 0mg
  • Fat 0g
  • Fiber 1g
  • Iron 1mg
  • Protein 1mg
  • Sat fat 0g
  • Sodium 9mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine wine, sugar, and brandy (if using) in a large pitcher and stir to dissolve sugar. Add fruit and pour in club soda. Refrigerate for 1 hour or more before serving to allow fruit to macerate and sweeten sangria. Serve in tall glasses filled with ice.

