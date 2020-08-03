Red Curry Veggie Tart

This unique vegetarian tart is packed with flavor yet comes together with little work thanks to shortcut ingredients like puff pastry and kitchen staples like frozen veggies, coconut milk, and curry paste. First, you’ll quickly broil broccoli and sweet potatoes until deliciously charred, before layering them on a sheet of puff pastry that’s slathered with a coconut-curry cream. Finally, peas add a pop of sweetness among the spicy and rich flavors. Serve as an appetizer or make it a meal with a salad alongside. Pro tip: Before measuring the coconut milk, stir to emulsify the top layer of fat with the rest of the liquid. Shaking the can before opening also helps.
How to Make It
Preheat broiler with rack 6 inches from heat. Toss broccoli and sweet potatoes with oil, several grinds of pepper, and ½ teaspoon salt on a rimmed baking sheet; spread in an even layer. Broil until charred in spots, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from oven. Reduce temperature to 425°F with a rack in middle position.
Roll out puff pastry on a sheet of parchment paper to a 14-by-10-inch rectangle. Transfer parchment with pastry to a baking sheet. Using a paring knife, lightly score a border around pastry, about ½ inch in from outer edges. Prick pastry surface all over (except border) with a fork. Chill, uncovered, for at least 10 minutes and up to 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, stir coconut milk, curry paste, several grinds of pepper, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt in a bowl.
Spread curry mixture over chilled pastry to border; top with peas and roasted vegetable mixture. Bake at 425°F on middle rack until pastry is golden brown around edges, 15 to 20 minutes.
Top with lime zest and parsley. Slice and serve warm or at room temperature with lime wedges.