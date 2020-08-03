Red Curry Veggie Tart

This unique vegetarian tart is packed with flavor yet comes together with little work thanks to shortcut ingredients like puff pastry and kitchen staples like frozen veggies, coconut milk, and curry paste. First, you’ll quickly broil broccoli and sweet potatoes until deliciously charred, before layering them on a sheet of puff pastry that’s slathered with a coconut-curry cream. Finally, peas add a pop of sweetness among the spicy and rich flavors. Serve as an appetizer or make it a meal with a salad alongside. Pro tip: Before measuring the coconut milk, stir to emulsify the top layer of fat with the rest of the liquid. Shaking the can before opening also helps.