This Vibrant Raspberry Rum Cocktail Is Vacation in a Glass

When you combine dark rum with pureed raspberries, fresh apple juice, lime, and a splash of ginger ale, something truly magic happens: You're transported to a tropical island, the sun is shining, and you have an ice-cold cocktail in hand. (Those of you who also have an overactive imagination know this dreamy sensation all too well!) This delicious drink recipe comes to us from Marco Nobile, Head Bartender at La Samanna, a Belmond Hotel in St. Martin. Don't forget to add a fruit garnish—we love a slice of pineapple, but a skewer of raspberries or slices of mango would work equally well—to give the cocktail extra sweet, fresh flavor.