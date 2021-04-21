LIVE

This Vibrant Raspberry Rum Cocktail Is Vacation in a Glass

Close your eyes, take a sip, and see where it takes you.

By Betty Gold

Credit: Belmond La Samanna

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Yield:
1 cocktail
When you combine dark rum with pureed raspberries, fresh apple juice, lime, and a splash of ginger ale, something truly magic happens: You're transported to a tropical island, the sun is shining, and you have an ice-cold cocktail in hand. (Those of you who also have an overactive imagination know this dreamy sensation all too well!) This delicious drink recipe comes to us from Marco Nobile, Head Bartender at La Samanna, a Belmond Hotel in St. Martin. Don't forget to add a fruit garnish—we love a slice of pineapple, but a skewer of raspberries or slices of mango would work equally well—to give the cocktail extra sweet, fresh flavor.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour rum, pureed raspberries, and apple juice into a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously.

  • Pour into a highball glass filled with ice. Top with ginger ale and lime juice, then add fresh fruit for garnish.

