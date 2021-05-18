Raspberry-Maple-Glazed Pork Tenderloin

Upgrade quick-cooking pork tenderloin with a sweet and peppery fruit glaze.

By Pam Lolley

Credit: Greg DuPree

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
It's hard to improve on perfectly grilled pork tenderloin, but this pepper-infused raspberry glaze manages to do it. You'll baste the meat with the maple-and-jam sauce as it cooks until the glaze is shiny and caramelized. Just enough vinegar and Worcestershire sauce balance out the sweet raspberries and syrup, bringing welcome acidity and savory depth. The result is a versatile main that goes well with almost any side, including sweet potatoes, roasted potatoes, or steamed broccoli.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium (350°F to 400°F). Sprinkle pork evenly with pepper and salt. Whisk together jam, maple syrup, vinegar, and Worcestershire sauce in a small bowl; measure ¼ cup glaze into a separate small bowl, and reserve for serving.

  • Place pork on oiled grates; grill, covered, turning and brushing with glaze occasionally, until a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of meat registers 140°F, 14 to 16 minutes. Remove pork from grill, and let rest 10 minutes. Slice pork, and serve with reserved ¼ cup glaze for drizzling.

