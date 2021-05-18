Raspberry-Maple-Glazed Pork Tenderloin

It's hard to improve on perfectly grilled pork tenderloin, but this pepper-infused raspberry glaze manages to do it. You'll baste the meat with the maple-and-jam sauce as it cooks until the glaze is shiny and caramelized. Just enough vinegar and Worcestershire sauce balance out the sweet raspberries and syrup, bringing welcome acidity and savory depth. The result is a versatile main that goes well with almost any side, including sweet potatoes, roasted potatoes, or steamed broccoli.