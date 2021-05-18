Raspberry Jam Waffles

Move aside maple syrup, warm raspberry jam is here to take your place at the breakfast table. Here, it's used twice, both in tender, homemade waffles, as well as drizzled overtop. It's—dare we say—jam-tastic. The waffles are classic: They're infused with milk and butter for rich-yet-light texture, a dash of vanilla for aroma, and enough baking powder to make the batter rise properly. For a little extra sweetness and restaurant vibes, dust with powdered sugar before drizzling with jam. Or go the sweet-and-savory route with a pat of salted butter, or a drizzle of warm peanut butter, too.