Raspberry Jam Waffles

Rating: Unrated

Few things taste better than a tender, crispy waffle drizzled with warm jam.

By Pam Lolley

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Move aside maple syrup, warm raspberry jam is here to take your place at the breakfast table. Here, it's used twice, both in tender, homemade waffles, as well as drizzled overtop. It's—dare we say—jam-tastic. The waffles are classic: They're infused with milk and butter for rich-yet-light texture, a dash of vanilla for aroma, and enough baking powder to make the batter rise properly. For a little extra sweetness and restaurant vibes, dust with powdered sugar before drizzling with jam. Or go the sweet-and-savory route with a pat of salted butter, or a drizzle of warm peanut butter, too.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat waffle iron according to manufacturer instructions. Whisk together eggs, milk, butter, vanilla, and ¼ cup of the jam in a medium bowl until combined. Stir in flour, baking powder, and salt until just combined (small lumps are OK).

    Advertisement

  • Brush waffle iron with melted butter, and cook waffles according to manufacturer instructions, 3 to 5 minutes per waffle. While waffles cook, heat remaining ¾ cup jam in a small saucepan over medium-low, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 5 minutes. Serve waffles with warm jam.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 05/20/2021