Raspberry-Almond Crumb Bars

Who says great desserts have to take all day? These simple crumb bars require only 10 minutes of hands-on time, not to mention only seven ingredients. It's as simple as making a quick buttery almond crumb mixture that forms the base of the bars as well as the topping. In between, you'll spread a thick layer of raspberry preserves, which melts into jammy perfection as the bars bake. Once you get the hang of this method, it's ripe for reinventing to your tastes. Try toasted pecans in place of the almonds alongside peach preserves, roasted peanuts to play off of PB&J, or fig jam for a decidedly adult take.