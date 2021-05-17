Raspberry-Almond Crumb Bars

Rating: Unrated

Just 10 minutes of prep stand between you and these tasty jam-filled treats.

By Pam Lolley

Credit: Greg DuPree

hands-on:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
16
Who says great desserts have to take all day? These simple crumb bars require only 10 minutes of hands-on time, not to mention only seven ingredients. It's as simple as making a quick buttery almond crumb mixture that forms the base of the bars as well as the topping. In between, you'll spread a thick layer of raspberry preserves, which melts into jammy perfection as the bars bake. Once you get the hang of this method, it's ripe for reinventing to your tastes. Try toasted pecans in place of the almonds alongside peach preserves, roasted peanuts to play off of PB&J, or fig jam for a decidedly adult take.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 9-inch square baking pan with cooking spray, and line with parchment paper, leaving a 1-inch overhang on two sides. Process whole almonds and sugar in a food processor until finely ground, about 15 seconds. Add flour, butter, and salt; process until mixture is crumbly, about 30 seconds.

  • Press 2½ cups of the almond mixture evenly into prepared baking pan; spread with jam. Sprinkle remaining almond mixture (about 1¾ cups) evenly over jam; top with sliced almonds. Bake in preheated oven until jam is bubbly and topping is golden, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool in pan completely, about 1 hour. Remove from pan using parchment overhang as handles, and cut into 16 squares.

