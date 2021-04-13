Quick Nutty Noodles

Only 20 minutes stand between you and this fresh and tasty noodle salad. The soba are slicked with a decadent almond butter dressing and then joined by crunchy salt-marinated cucumber, peppery watercress, and quick-pickled radishes (a vinegar bath turns radishes pink and gives them a tangy pop that balances out the rich sauce). This bowl of dressed soba noodles is light yet filling, though if you want to amp up the volume, sliced avocado or pan-seared tofu would be a great addition. Soba are made from buckwheat, a gluten-free grain-like seed, which has a nutty taste that pairs perfectly with the almond butter and sesame oil dressing. If you'd like to make this gluten-free, check the noodle package before purchasing, since many brands include wheat alongside buckwheat in the soba.