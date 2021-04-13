LIVE

Quick Nutty Noodles

Just a few pantry staples come together to make a silky, slurpable sauce.

By Ananda Eidelstein

Credit: Greg DuPree

Only 20 minutes stand between you and this fresh and tasty noodle salad. The soba are slicked with a decadent almond butter dressing and then joined by crunchy salt-marinated cucumber, peppery watercress, and quick-pickled radishes (a vinegar bath turns radishes pink and gives them a tangy pop that balances out the rich sauce). This bowl of dressed soba noodles is light yet filling, though if you want to amp up the volume, sliced avocado or pan-seared tofu would be a great addition. Soba are made from buckwheat, a gluten-free grain-like seed, which has a nutty taste that pairs perfectly with the almond butter and sesame oil dressing. If you'd like to make this gluten-free, check the noodle package before purchasing, since many brands include wheat alongside buckwheat in the soba.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir radishes, vinegar, and ¼ teaspoon salt in a small bowl, pressing down to submerge radishes as much as possible. Set aside, stirring occasionally, until radishes turn slightly pink, about 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, bring a pot of water to a boil over high. Toss cucumber and ½ teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Cook noodles in boiling water according to package directions drain and rinse under cold water to cool. Transfer noodles to bowl with cucumber.

  • Whisk ⅓ cup water, almond butter, oil, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl until smooth. Spoon out 3 tablespoons vinegar from radish mixture; whisk vigorously into almond butter mixture until well combined. Add almond butter dressing to noodles and cucumber; toss. Add watercress to bowl and gently toss to coat. Serve and top with drained radishes.

The Scoop on Almond Butter

This spread is good for way more than smearing on toast (though it’s pretty fab there). Use it to boost creaminess in sauces and dressings, or swap it in for peanut butter in baking recipes. Look for one made with just almonds and maybe a touch of salt. It’s packed with healthy fats, iron, calcium, vitamin E, and fiber.

