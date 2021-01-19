Quick and Easy Chicken Pot Pie

Rating: Unrated

Less than 30 minutes stand between you and comfort food heaven.

By Anna Theoktisto

Gallery

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

A great chicken pot pie shouldn't have to take all day. Thankfully, this streamlined version is here to bring the cozy dish into your kitchen faster than ever. The key is using a frozen vegetable blend rather than pre-chopping the vegetables, and a rotisserie chicken for the filling. Finally, a sheet of puff pastry makes quick work of the lid. It puffs up in golden glory, guaranteeing you won't miss the standard pie dough topper. Tip: Make sure the filling is boiling before you add the puff pastry. This is the key to getting a fully cooked—not soggy—crust.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F.

    Advertisement

  • Melt butter in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Stir in flour until smooth.

  • Stir in vegetables, broth, cream, chicken, and thyme. Bring to a boil.

  • Remove from heat, and place pastry sheet over top of skillet.

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden brown and bubbling, about 18 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 01/20/2021