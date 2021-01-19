Quick and Easy Chicken Pot Pie

A great chicken pot pie shouldn't have to take all day. Thankfully, this streamlined version is here to bring the cozy dish into your kitchen faster than ever. The key is using a frozen vegetable blend rather than pre-chopping the vegetables, and a rotisserie chicken for the filling. Finally, a sheet of puff pastry makes quick work of the lid. It puffs up in golden glory, guaranteeing you won't miss the standard pie dough topper. Tip: Make sure the filling is boiling before you add the puff pastry. This is the key to getting a fully cooked—not soggy—crust.