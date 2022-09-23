Food Recipes Punjabi Cauliflower This succulent cauliflower recipe from the cookbook Masala is bursting with flavor and spice. Serve it up as a scene-stealing side or hearty vegetarian main. By Jenna Helwig Jenna Helwig Instagram Jenna is the food director at Real Simple and the author of Bare Minimum Dinners, a cookbook featuring more than 100 low-lift, high-reward recipes. Previously, Jenna was the food director at Health and Parents. She is also the founder and operator of Rosaberry, a boutique personal chef services company, and the author of four other cookbooks, including the bestselling Baby-Led Feeding. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 23, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Heami Lee Hands On Time: 25 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 4 Bored of roasted cauliflower? Shake things up and turn those florets into this vibrant dish from Anita Jaisinghani, the acclaimed Houston-based chef. Jaisinghani dives deep into the world of Indian cooking in her gorgeous cookbook Masala, which is also a master class in harnessing the power of spices. This recipe is the perfect introduction to how the combination of spices can turn a humble vegetable into a succulent one. Black mustard seeds, red chili powder, and turmeric pack a ton of flavor while a tomato-and-ginger mixture creates a fragrant sauce. Serve this cauliflower dish as a side or with rice for a delicious and satisfying vegetarian main. Ingredients 1 medium cauliflower, with leaves ⅓ cup ghee or olive oil 1 teaspoon black mustard seeds 1 cup minced white onion 1 teaspoon minced garlic ½ teaspoon ground turmeric 1 ½ teaspoon sea salt 1 teaspoon red chili powder 1 cup canned crushed tomatoes 2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger (unpeeled) 1 teaspoon garam masala Chopped fresh cilantro leaves, for garnish Directions Cut entire cauliflower, including stem, into 2-inch florets and pieces. Very finely chop green leaves and stems and set aside. (The only inedible part of the cauliflower is the core; discard that.) Heat ghee in a shallow sauté pan over high. Gently drop in mustard seeds; the spices should make a popping and sizzling sound. Immediately add onion and finely chopped cauliflower greens. Reduce heat to medium-high and cook, stirring often, until onion is translucent or just lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in garlic, cauliflower florets, turmeric, and salt. Increase heat to high and cook, stirring occasionally, until cauliflower sweats and then begins to take on some color, 7 to 8 minutes. Stir in chili powder, tomatoes, and ginger and bring to a simmer over medium-high. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook until cauliflower is fork-tender and cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes. Sprinkle garam masala on top, turn off heat, and let rest, uncovered, for 10 minutes. Gently mix cauliflower, garnish with cilantro, and serve. Print