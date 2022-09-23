Punjabi Cauliflower

This succulent cauliflower recipe from the cookbook Masala is bursting with flavor and spice. Serve it up as a scene-stealing side or hearty vegetarian main.

By
Jenna Helwig
Jenna Helwig, food director at Real Simple
Jenna Helwig

Jenna is the food director at Real Simple and the author of Bare Minimum Dinners, a cookbook featuring more than 100 low-lift, high-reward recipes. Previously, Jenna was the food director at Health and Parents. She is also the founder and operator of Rosaberry, a boutique personal chef services company, and the author of four other cookbooks, including the bestselling Baby-Led Feeding.

Published on September 23, 2022
Punjabi Cauliflower
Photo: Heami Lee
Hands On Time:
25 mins
Total Time:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Bored of roasted cauliflower? Shake things up and turn those florets into this vibrant dish from Anita Jaisinghani, the acclaimed Houston-based chef. Jaisinghani dives deep into the world of Indian cooking in her gorgeous cookbook Masala, which is also a master class in harnessing the power of spices. This recipe is the perfect introduction to how the combination of spices can turn a humble vegetable into a succulent one. Black mustard seeds, red chili powder, and turmeric pack a ton of flavor while a tomato-and-ginger mixture creates a fragrant sauce. Serve this cauliflower dish as a side or with rice for a delicious and satisfying vegetarian main.

Ingredients

  • 1 medium cauliflower, with leaves

  • cup ghee or olive oil

  • 1 teaspoon black mustard seeds

  • 1 cup minced white onion

  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic

  • ½ teaspoon ground turmeric

  • 1 ½ teaspoon sea salt

  • 1 teaspoon red chili powder

  • 1 cup canned crushed tomatoes

  • 2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger (unpeeled)

  • 1 teaspoon garam masala

  • Chopped fresh cilantro leaves, for garnish

Directions

  1. Cut entire cauliflower, including stem, into 2-inch florets and pieces. Very finely chop green leaves and stems and set aside. (The only inedible part of the cauliflower is the core; discard that.)

  2. Heat ghee in a shallow sauté pan over high. Gently drop in mustard seeds; the spices should make a popping and sizzling sound. Immediately add onion and finely chopped cauliflower greens. Reduce heat to medium-high and cook, stirring often, until onion is translucent or just lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes.

  3. Stir in garlic, cauliflower florets, turmeric, and salt. Increase heat to high and cook, stirring occasionally, until cauliflower sweats and then begins to take on some color, 7 to 8 minutes.

  4. Stir in chili powder, tomatoes, and ginger and bring to a simmer over medium-high. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook until cauliflower is fork-tender and cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes.

  5. Sprinkle garam masala on top, turn off heat, and let rest, uncovered, for 10 minutes. Gently mix cauliflower, garnish with cilantro, and serve.

