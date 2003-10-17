Pumpkin Rice Pudding

Dana Gallagher
Hands-On Time
5 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves 8
By Kay Chun
November 2001

This twist on a classic rice pudding adds zesty orange and rich canned pumpkin to the recipe you know and love. Consider it a perfect dessert for celebrating fall flavors any day of the year.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups short-grain or Arborio rice
  • 6 cups milk
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 vanilla bean, split lengthwise
  • 1 teaspoon grated orange zest
  • 1/4 cup orange juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 cup canned pumpkin
  • 1/4 cup dark brown sugar (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calcium 217mg
  • Calories 351
  • Carbohydrate 65g
  • Cholesterol 18mg
  • Fat 6g
  • Fiber 2g
  • Iron 2mg
  • Protein 9mg
  • Sat fat 4g
  • Sodium 147mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a large saucepan, combine the rice, milk, sugar, vanilla bean, orange zest, orange juice, and salt. Heat to boiling over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until the rice is tender and most (but not all) of the liquid is absorbed, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 2

Discard the vanilla bean. Stir in the pumpkin. The recipe can be made ahead to this point.

Step 3

Cover and refrigerate up to 2 days ahead. To rewarm, stir in an additional 1 1/2 cups milk and stir gently over medium-low heat. Serve warm, sprinkled with the brown sugar if desired.

