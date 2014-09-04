Pumpkin Pancakes Drizzled With Warm Spiced Maple Syrup Are the Best Fall Breakfast

The ideal fall morning involves a cozy mug of hot coffee, a fuzzy sweater, and these pumpkin pancakes drizzled with warm spiced maple syrup. Both the pancakes and the syrup here call for pumpkin pie spice, which you can purchase at any grocery store or make your own using a simple combination of ground cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and allspice (find our recipe for DIY pumpkin pie spice here). When whisking the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, make sure to be gentle—over-mixing will result in flat, tough pancakes due to overdevelopment of gluten. If you see a few lumps left behind in the batter, don't sweat it.