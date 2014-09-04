Pumpkin Pancakes Drizzled With Warm Spiced Maple Syrup Are the Best Fall Breakfast

Rating: 3.5 stars
  • 22 Ratings

The ideal fall morning involves a cozy mug of hot coffee, a fuzzy sweater, and these pumpkin pancakes drizzled with warm spiced maple syrup. Both the pancakes and the syrup here call for pumpkin pie spice, which you can purchase at any grocery store or make your own using a simple combination of ground cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and allspice (find our recipe for DIY pumpkin pie spice here). When whisking the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, make sure to be gentle—over-mixing will result in flat, tough pancakes due to overdevelopment of gluten. If you see a few lumps left behind in the batter, don't sweat it.

By Betty Gold
By Rebekah Peppler
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine 1 cup of the maple syrup and ½ teaspoon of the pumpkin pie spice in a small pot. Bring to simmer over medium heat. Remove the heat and set aside.

  • Whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and the remaining 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice in a large bowl. In a separate bowl whisk together the buttermilk, pumpkin puree, egg, vanilla, orange zest, and the remaining 2 tablespoons maple syrup. Whisk the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients.

  • Heat a large nonstick skillet or griddle over medium heat. Dip a paper towel in melted butter and wipe it on the bottom of the skillet to lightly grease. For each pancake, spoon a scant ¼ cup of batter onto the prepared skillet. Cook until cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Repeat, buttering the skillet between batches.

  • Serve topped with the spiced maple syrup and butter.

