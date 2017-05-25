We’re a sucker for pumpkin-flavored things, especially when they’re moist and tender and cake-like in consistency. But let’s be clear about something: these are not cake. The only thing that makes a muffin a (cup)cake is frosting. These are muffins—which means they're a prime breakfast food option come fall. Choose your own adventure, meaning you can turn this delicious muffin into a snack cake with a smear of cinnamon-cream cheese frosting or a spiced cinnamon brown sugar streusel topping. Call 'em what you want, and remember to double the ingredients next time so you'll make twice as many.