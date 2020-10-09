Cheesy Potato and Pancetta Bake

If this recipe understands one thing, it’s that there’s no sense pulling any punches with a potato bake. Here, you’ll blanket waxy potatoes—like red new potatoes or gold fingerlings—with layers of melted fontina cheese and a cream-infused, pancetta-onion mixture that redefines decadence. It’s a simpler version of a classic gratin that still delivers on flavor and richness, making it perfect for holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas. That being said, it is also at home on the weeknight dinner table. Try it with roasted chicken and green beans, or alongside grilled steak and steamed kale.