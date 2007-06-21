Potato “Lasagna”

Hands-On Time
25 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 40 Mins
Yield
Serves 6
By Kay Chun
September 2002

Ingredients

  • ¼ pound bacon (about 5 slices), cut into ¼-inch pieces
  • 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 10-ounce package frozen spinach, defrosted and squeezed dry
  • 1½ cups milk
  • 1 egg
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon dried oregano
  • 4 pounds Idaho potatoes (about 4 large potatoes), peeled and cut into ⅛-inch slices
  • 1 28-ounce can whole tomatoes, drained and roughly chopped
  • 4 ounces Swiss, Cheddar, or mozzarella, shredded

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 496
  • Fat 17g
  • Sat fat 8g
  • Cholesterol 67mg
  • Sodium 1111mg
  • Protein 18g
  • Carbohydrate 70g
  • Sugar 10g
  • Fiber 8g
  • Iron 3mg
  • Calcium 355mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oven to 450°F.

Step 2

In a large skillet over medium heat, combine the bacon and onion. Cook until the onion is caramelized and golden brown, 9 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat, mix in the spinach, and set aside.

Step 3

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk together the milk, egg, salt, and oregano. Set aside.

Step 4

Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with vegetable spray. Arrange 1 layer of potatoes, overlapping slightly. Spread the tomatoes evenly on top of the potatoes. Pour ⅓ of the milk mixture over the tomatoes. Add another layer of potatoes and then the bacon-spinach mixture, spreading evenly. Top with another third of the milk mixture. Finish with the last layer of potatoes and sprinkle on the shredded cheese. Drizzle the remaining milk mixture over the dish.

Step 5

Cover with foil and bake for 45 minutes. Remove the foil and bake another 10 minutes or until the cheese is golden brown. Remove from oven and let rest, covered, for 10 minutes before serving.

