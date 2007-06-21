Potato “Lasagna”

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat oven to 450°F.

Step 2 In a large skillet over medium heat, combine the bacon and onion. Cook until the onion is caramelized and golden brown, 9 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat, mix in the spinach, and set aside.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk together the milk, egg, salt, and oregano. Set aside.

Step 4 Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with vegetable spray. Arrange 1 layer of potatoes, overlapping slightly. Spread the tomatoes evenly on top of the potatoes. Pour ⅓ of the milk mixture over the tomatoes. Add another layer of potatoes and then the bacon-spinach mixture, spreading evenly. Top with another third of the milk mixture. Finish with the last layer of potatoes and sprinkle on the shredded cheese. Drizzle the remaining milk mixture over the dish.