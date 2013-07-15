Pork Chops and Cotija Corn Puree With Radish, Cucumber, and Lime Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine the radishes, cucumbers, cilantro, lime zest and juice, 1 tablespoon of the oil, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and black pepper in a medium bowl.

Step 2 Heat 1 tablespoon of the remaining oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and ¼ teaspoon each salt and black pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the corn and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 2 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a food processor. Add the sour cream, Cotija, 3 tablespoons water, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and black pepper; process until almost smooth.

Step 3 Heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Season the pork with the cayenne and ¼ teaspoon each salt and black pepper. Cook until well browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of each chop registers 145°F, 6 to 8 minutes per side.