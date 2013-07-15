Pork Chops and Cotija Corn Puree With Radish, Cucumber, and Lime Salad

Hands-On Time
30 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Charlyne Mattox
August 2013

Ingredients

  • 6 radishes, cut into wedges
  • 2 Kirby cucumbers, thinly sliced
  • ¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves
  • ½ teaspoon finely grated lime zest, plus 2 teaspoons lime juice
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • Kosher salt and black pepper
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 3 cups fresh corn (from 3 ears)
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • 3 ounces grated Cotija or Parmesan (¾ cup)
  • 4 bone-in, center-cut pork chops (1 inch thick; about 2½ pounds total)
  • ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 628
  • Fat 34g
  • Sat fat 13g
  • Cholesterol 158mg
  • Sodium 920mg
  • Protein 53g
  • Carbohydrate 27g
  • Sugar 7g
  • Fiber 4g
  • Iron 2mg
  • Calcium 236mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine the radishes, cucumbers, cilantro, lime zest and juice, 1 tablespoon of the oil, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and black pepper in a medium bowl.

Step 2

Heat 1 tablespoon of the remaining oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and ¼ teaspoon each salt and black pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the corn and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 2 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a food processor. Add the sour cream, Cotija, 3 tablespoons water, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and black pepper; process until almost smooth.

Step 3

Heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Season the pork with the cayenne and ¼ teaspoon each salt and black pepper. Cook until well browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of each chop registers 145°F, 6 to 8 minutes per side.

Step 4

Serve the pork with the corn puree and radish salad.

