pork and peanut lettuce wraps

Inspired by Southeast Asian lettuce wraps, this flavorful handheld meal is super satisfying. A sweet and savory mixture of soy sauce, sugar, fish sauce, and lime juice dresses stir-fried ground pork to perfection. Finish things off with a handful of roasted peanuts for crunch and a touch of mint for freshness. This simple weeknight recipe has it all. Shopping tip: for the most part Boston, Bibb, and butter lettuce are interchangeable. You can use any for this easy supper.