Food Recipes Pork and Peanut Lettuce Wraps This light and refreshing weeknight meal is table-ready in only 20 minutes. By Marianne Williams Marianne Williams Marianne has been writing and testing recipes in the test kitchens for Dotdash Meredith since 2016. She studied at the International Culinary Center, in New York, and the International School of Italian Cuisine, in Italy, under highly esteemed chefs and graduated in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 29, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Antonis Achilleos Hands On Time: 20 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Inspired by Southeast Asian lettuce wraps, this flavorful handheld meal is super satisfying. A sweet and savory mixture of soy sauce, sugar, fish sauce, and lime juice dresses stir-fried ground pork to perfection. Finish things off with a handful of roasted peanuts for crunch and a touch of mint for freshness. This simple weeknight recipe has it all. Shopping tip: for the most part Boston, Bibb, and butter lettuce are interchangeable. You can use any for this easy supper. Ingredients 2 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce or tamari 1 ½ tablespoon fish sauce 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (from 1 lime), plus wedges for serving 1 tablespoon light brown sugar 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil 1 pound ground pork 1 medium (1 oz.) shallot, thinly sliced (about 1/4 cup) ½ cup salted dry-roasted peanuts, chopped, divided 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint, divided 8 large Bibb lettuce leaves (from 1 head) Directions Whisk soy sauce, fish sauce, lime juice, and sugar in a bowl until sugar dissolves. Heat oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high. Add pork and break into large pieces; cook, undisturbed, until starting to brown, about 2 minutes. Add shallot; cook, stirring to crumble pork, until pork is browned and almost cooked through and shallot is starting to soften, about 2 minutes. Add soy sauce mixture; cook, stirring, until liquid is absorbed and almost evaporated and pork is cooked through, about 1 minute. Stir in 1/4 cup peanuts and 1 tablespoon mint. Serve pork in lettuce leaves, topped with remaining 1/4 cup peanuts and 1 tablespoon mint. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 497 Calories 40g Fat 11g Carbs 25g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 497 % Daily Value * Total Fat 40g 51% Saturated Fat 11g 55% Cholesterol 82mg 27% Sodium 886mg 39% Total Carbohydrate 11g 4% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 5g Protein 25g *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.