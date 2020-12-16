Pomegranate-Almond Toast

Rating: Unrated

Say hello to this gorgeous, jewel-toned toast, which not only looks beautiful, but tastes great, too.

By Jenna Helwig

Gallery

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Almond butter tops whole grain toast, and then a shower of sweet-tart pomegranate arils (aka, “seeds”) and nutty pumpkin seeds finish it off. There’s an optional drizzle of maple syrup to balance it out, too. It’s a fun, simple breakfast that you can put together in just five minutes and is customizable to your taste. Don’t like pomegranate? Try raspberries instead. Or, if you’re out of pepitas, substitute sunflower seeds. Honey works rather than maple syrup, too. Shopping tip: While you can purchase pre-seeded pomegranate arils, it’s easy and cheaper to do it yourself. Check out how to do it here.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Spread 1 tablespoon almond butter on each piece of toast. Top evenly with pomegranate arils and pepitas. Drizzle with syrup, if desired.

    Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 01/26/2021