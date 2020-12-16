Pomegranate-Almond Toast

Almond butter tops whole grain toast, and then a shower of sweet-tart pomegranate arils (aka, “seeds”) and nutty pumpkin seeds finish it off. There’s an optional drizzle of maple syrup to balance it out, too. It’s a fun, simple breakfast that you can put together in just five minutes and is customizable to your taste. Don’t like pomegranate? Try raspberries instead. Or, if you’re out of pepitas, substitute sunflower seeds. Honey works rather than maple syrup, too. Shopping tip: While you can purchase pre-seeded pomegranate arils, it’s easy and cheaper to do it yourself. Check out how to do it here.