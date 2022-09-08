Pollo Guisado Chicken Wings

Jump to recipe

This dish from Dominican-American chef Nelson German takes the flavors of the popular Latin American chicken stew and uses them on a gameday classic—chicken wings. "Pollo guisado is one of my all-time favorite dishes that I ask my mom and grandma to cook for me when I visit them. It's one of the first dishes I saw them cooking in the kitchen when I was about 7 years old, and it sparked my curiosity in food and cooking," shares German. "This was a time when only women would cook and keep the guys out of the kitchen, so I could only watch from afar. This is a very old-fashioned way of thinking in the Latin community. Men were not allowed in the kitchen, and I was afraid to be in there.

My mom and grandma didn't know I even had an interest in cooking until I was 17 years-old. I had a lot of inspiration from afar, always watching and learning what they were doing in the kitchen," he adds. "To this day, I remember the aromas of pollo guisado, and I love cooking this dish myself and enjoying it when I visit them."