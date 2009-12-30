Poached Eggs With Mushrooms and Tomatoes

Romulo Yanes
Hands-On Time
30 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Kate Merker
February 2010

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons white vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 2 medium tomatoes, each sliced into 4 rounds
  • Kosher salt and black pepper
  • 1 pound assorted mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 8 large eggs
  • 4 slices country bread, toasted
  • 1 ounce Parmesan, shaved
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 363
  • Protein 22g
  • Carbohydrate 28g
  • Sugar 8g
  • Fiber 3g
  • Fat 18g
  • Sat fat 5g
  • Calcium 212mg
  • Iron 4mg
  • Sodium 958mg
  • Cholesterol 428mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Fill a large, deep skillet with 3 inches of water. Add the vinegar and bring to a bare simmer.

Step 2

Meanwhile, heat 1 teaspoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the tomatoes, season with ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper, and cook until just tender, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.

Step 3

Add the remaining tablespoon oil to the skillet and heat over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms, thyme, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Cook, tossing occasionally, until golden brown and tender, 6 to 7 minutes. 

Step 4

Meanwhile, crack 4 of the eggs into separate custard cups. One at a time, slide each gently into the water in the deep skillet. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes for slightly runny yolks and remove with a slotted spoon. Repeat with the remaining 4 eggs.

Step 5

Dividing evenly, top the bread with the tomatoes, mushrooms, eggs, Parmesan, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Sprinkle with the chives.

