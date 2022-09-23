There is more than meets the eye to this pretty plum cake. It's a delight to bake because it's easy and delicious, but it also comes with a poignant backstory. This plum cake is from the Honey Cake and Latkes cookbook, which is a collection of heirloom recipes from survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during World War II. This simple, autumnal cake comes from survivor Claire Heymann. It's a tribute to resilience, hope, and the power of food traditions.