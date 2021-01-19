Pizza Croissants

Rating: Unrated

It’s official: This is the most decadent snack ever. 

By Anna Theoktisto

Gallery

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
10 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Puff pastry meets pizza in these clever croissants, which layer the most delicious pizza ingredients onto flaky puff pastry dough. The butter in the pastry adds a level of richness that standard pizza can't reach. For a vegetarian version, omit the pepperoni and add cooked sliced mushrooms that have been patted dry. Pro tip: Placing the croissants tip-side down keeps them from unrolling in the oven. Serve with marinara for dipping, and extra napkins.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F.

    Advertisement

  • Cut puff pastry sheet into 6 triangles. Top each triangle evenly with marinara, cheese, and pepperoni.

  • Starting with widest end, roll up triangles; place tip side down on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.

  • Brush with egg, and sprinkle evenly with oregano.

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden, about 40 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 01/26/2021