Pizza Croissants

Puff pastry meets pizza in these clever croissants, which layer the most delicious pizza ingredients onto flaky puff pastry dough. The butter in the pastry adds a level of richness that standard pizza can't reach. For a vegetarian version, omit the pepperoni and add cooked sliced mushrooms that have been patted dry. Pro tip: Placing the croissants tip-side down keeps them from unrolling in the oven. Serve with marinara for dipping, and extra napkins.