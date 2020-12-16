Pink Dragon Smoothie

Rating: Unrated

The color of this smoothie alone is enough to wake you up, and it's all thanks to dragon fruit, or pitaya, a tropical fruit native to the Americas.

By Jenna Helwig

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2
The good news for pink smoothie lovers is that fiber-rich dragon fruit is now widely available in blender-ready frozen puree packs. So pop one into the blender along with equally vibrant raspberries and a small cooked beet for a pretty-in-pink smoothie that tastes and good as it looks.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine all ingredients in a blender, starting with soy milk and yogurt. Process until smooth, about 1 minute.

