Pink Dragon Smoothie
The color of this smoothie alone is enough to wake you up, and it's all thanks to dragon fruit, or pitaya, a tropical fruit native to the Americas.
Credit: Caitlin Bensel
Recipe Summary
The good news for pink smoothie lovers is that fiber-rich dragon fruit is now widely available in blender-ready frozen puree packs. So pop one into the blender along with equally vibrant raspberries and a small cooked beet for a pretty-in-pink smoothie that tastes and good as it looks.