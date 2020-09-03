Tropical Smoothie

Why should you care about gut health? Well, for starters, the microbes contained in your large intestine—colloquially referred to as “the gut”—are the waystation to overall health. They train and interact with the immune system, and even influence mental health. So in a word, gut health is simply “health!” In this smoothie, a tablespoon of the liquid from a jar of sauerkraut brings live microbes from lacto-fermented sauerkraut, which are a type of probiotic. This means that these live organisms may have a health benefit for you! Consumed alongside dietary fiber, as here in this smoothie, might make these probiotics even more effective, as beneficial microbes like to eat plant fiber, and in doing so, produce health-promoting chemicals. Don’t worry, it doesn’t give a strange taste to this smoothie, in fact, it brings welcome tangy flavor.