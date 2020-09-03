Tropical Smoothie

Antonis Achilleos
Hands-On Time
5 Mins
Total Time
5 Mins
Yield
Serves 2
By Melissa Gray
September 2020

Why should you care about gut health? Well, for starters, the microbes contained in your large intestine—colloquially referred to as “the gut”—are the waystation to overall health. They train and interact with the immune system, and even influence mental health. So in a word, gut health is simply “health!” In this smoothie, a tablespoon of the liquid from a jar of sauerkraut brings live microbes from lacto-fermented sauerkraut, which are a type of probiotic. This means that these live organisms may have a health benefit for you! Consumed alongside dietary fiber, as here in this smoothie, might make these probiotics even more effective, as beneficial microbes like to eat plant fiber, and in doing so, produce health-promoting chemicals. Don’t worry, it doesn’t give a strange taste to this smoothie, in fact, it brings welcome tangy flavor.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup well-shaken and stirred unsweetened coconut milk (from 1 [15-oz.] can)
  • 1 cup frozen pineapple chunks
  • ¾ cup chopped banana (from 1 small banana)
  • 1 tablespoon refrigerated sauerkraut juice (from sauerkraut pkg.)
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • ½ teaspoon ground ginger

How to Make It

Step 1

Process all ingredients in a blender on high until smooth, about 1 minute. Serve immediately.

