This Piña Colada Recipe Will Make You Feel Like You're on Vacation

Hands-On Time
5 Mins
Total Time
5 Mins
Yield
Serves 1
By Betty Gold
February 2020

Name a cocktail more perfect for sipping poolside—better yet, beachside—than the piña colada. (We'll wait.) This classic tiki drink hails from Puerto Rico and is typically made with rum, fresh pineapple juice, and cream of coconut. It can be prepared by giving the ingredients a simple shake with ice, but we prefer our piñas blended until they're blissfully thick and creamy—straw required. Serve with fresh pineapple and plenty of SPF.

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces cream of coconut
  • 2 ounces pineapple juice
  • 1 1/2 ounces light rum
  • 2 cups ice
  • 1/2 ounce dark rum
  • 1 piece fresh pineapple

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 407
  • Fat 9g
  • Sat fat 9g
  • Cholesterol 0mg
  • Sodium 37mg
  • Protein 1g
  • Carbohydrate 39g
  • Sugar 36g
  • Fiber 0g
  • Iron 0mg
  • Calcium 18mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place the cream of coconut, pineapple juice, light rum, and ice in a blender. Pulse until smooth and combined, then pour into a glass.

Step 2

Top with 1/2 ounce dark rum and garnish with a piece of fresh pineapple.

