This Piña Colada Recipe Will Make You Feel Like You're on Vacation

Name a cocktail more perfect for sipping poolside—better yet, beachside—than the piña colada. (We'll wait.) This classic tiki drink hails from Puerto Rico and is typically made with rum, fresh pineapple juice, and cream of coconut. It can be prepared by giving the ingredients a simple shake with ice, but we prefer our piñas blended until they're blissfully thick and creamy—straw required. Serve with fresh pineapple and plenty of SPF.