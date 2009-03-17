Perfect Jasmine Rice

Cooking jasmine rice is one of those seemingly simple tasks that is actually pretty difficult to master, even for some professional cooks. But once you master the technique, you’ll be steaming to perfection in no time. One of the big problems people encounter is rice stuck to the bottom of the pot. This is actually a sign that you’ve nailed the jasmine rice-to-water ratio. To release it, all you have to do is remove the pot from the stove, and let it rest, covered, for 5 minutes. The starchy grains will magically release from the bottom for a perfectly cooked batch of jasmine rice.
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan with a tight-fitting lid, combine jasmine rice, 1½ cups water, and ½ teaspoon salt and bring to a boil. Stir once, cover, and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 18 minutes. (Do not lift the lid or stir!) Remove from heat and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes; fluff with a fork and serve.
Chef's Notes
