Pecan Sticky Buns

Hands-On Time
25 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 15 Mins
Yield
Serves 12
By Jane Kirby
November 2002

Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons butter, melted
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • 36 pecan halves, plus ½ cup chopped pecans
  • 1 loaf (½ 2-pound package) frozen white-bread (not pizza) dough, thawed
  • 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

Nutritional Information

  • Calcium 34mg
  • Calories 242
  • Carbohydrate 27g
  • Cholesterol 15mg
  • Fat 15g
  • Fiber 2g
  • Iron 2mg
  • Protein 4mg
  • Sat fat 4g
  • Sodium 131mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Coat a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray. Spoon 1 teaspoon melted butter, 1 teaspoon brown sugar, and 3 pecan halves into each muffin cup; set aside. 

Step 2

On a lightly floured surface, roll the bread dough into a 14-by-8-inch rectangle. Brush with the remaining melted butter, then sprinkle with the cinnamon, chopped pecans, and remaining brown sugar. Roll into a 14-inch-long log. Cut into 12 pieces and place each one cut-side down into a muffin cup.

Step 3

Cover loosely with plastic wrap. Set aside for 25 minutes or until risen slightly.

Step 4

Heat oven to 325°F. Remove the wrap and bake 15 minutes or until golden. Place a wire rack over a sheet of wax paper. Turn the muffin tin onto the rack, wait 5 minutes, then remove the tin. Cool completely. (Can be made ahead to this point. Return the buns to the cleaned muffin tin. Cover with foil and freeze up to 1 month. Thaw before reheating at 250°F for 10 to 15 minutes. Cool as above.)

Chef's Notes

To fake it... and save 55 minutes:
Heat oven to 325°F. Coat a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray. Spoon 1 tablespoon melted butter, 1 tablespoon brown sugar, ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon, and 3 pecan halves in each muffin cup. Open two 11.3-ounce packages brown-and-serve rolls and divide among the muffin cups. Bake 10 minutes or until golden. Place a wire rack over a sheet of wax paper. Turn the muffin tin onto the rack, wait 5 minutes, then remove the tin.

