Peanutty Dumpling Salad

Bulk up a nutty salad with frozen dumplings, a supermarket shortcut all-star.

By
Jenna Helwig
Jenna Helwig
Jenna Helwig

Published on August 29, 2022
peanutty dumpling salad
Photo: Victor Protasio
Hands On Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Frozen dumplings don't get enough credit. Not only are they simply delicious, but they're also lifesavers come dinnertime and you're caught in a pinch. They have the magical ability to bulk up brothy soups and stir-frys, but they can also elevate salads. In this zippy and peanutty salad, frozen dumplings take center stage among supporting actors like shelled edamame, crisp carrots, and punchy scallions. It doesn't matter whether you choose to pan-fry or steam the dumplings, the result will be equally delicious.

Ingredients

  • 14 ounces frozen dumplings

  • ¼ cup toasted sesame oil

  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce or tamari

  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar

  • 2 teaspoons granulated sugar, divided

  • 3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

  • 3 scallions

  • 1 5-oz. pkg. mixed salad greens

  • 2 carrots, peeled and cut into matchsticks (1 cup)

  • 1 cup shelled frozen edamame, thawed

  • .50 cup chopped unsalted dry roasted peanuts

  • Toasted sesame seeds, for serving (optional)

Directions

  1. Cook dumplings according to package directions, preferably pan-frying. Transfer to a plate.

  2. Whisk oil, soy sauce, vinegar, and 1 teaspoon sugar in a small bowl or liquid measuring cup. Pour half (about 1/3 cup) into a separate small bowl. Add peanut butter, 2 tablespoons cold water, and remaining 1 teaspoon sugar to first bowl of oil mixture, stirring to combine.

  3. Chop scallions, reserving about 1/4 cup of green parts for serving. Place salad greens, carrots, edamame, and remaining scallions in a large bowl. Add oil mixture (without peanut butter) and toss to combine; transfer to a platter or plates.

  4. Top salad with dumplings, chopped peanuts, and sesame seeds (if using); garnish with reserved scallions. Serve with peanut butter mixture for drizzling.

