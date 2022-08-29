peanutty dumpling salad

Frozen dumplings don't get enough credit. Not only are they simply delicious, but they're also lifesavers come dinnertime and you're caught in a pinch. They have the magical ability to bulk up brothy soups and stir-frys, but they can also elevate salads. In this zippy and peanutty salad, frozen dumplings take center stage among supporting actors like shelled edamame, crisp carrots, and punchy scallions. It doesn't matter whether you choose to pan-fry or steam the dumplings, the result will be equally delicious.