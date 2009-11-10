Peanut Chicken Skewers With Chili Mayonnaise

Hands-On Time
45 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
Makes 24
By Kate Merker and Sara Quessenberry
December 2009

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup salted roasted peanuts, finely chopped
  • ½ cup panko bread crumbs
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro or flat-leaf parsley
  • Kosher salt and black pepper
  • 2 8-ounce boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut crosswise into 24 thin strips
  • 3 tablespoons canola oil
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 to 2 teaspoons Asian chili-garlic sauce
  • 24 6-inch bamboo skewers

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 322
  • Fat 26g
  • Sat fat 4g
  • Cholesterol 36mg
  • Sodium 344mg
  • Protein 15g
  • Carbohydrate 6g
  • Fiber 1g

How to Make It

Step 1

On a large plate, combine the peanuts, bread crumbs, cilantro, and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Thread each strip of chicken onto a skewer and coat with the peanut mixture, pressing gently to help it adhere.

Step 2

In batches, heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat and cook the skewers until golden, 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Transfer to a plate as they are cooked and add more oil to the skillet as necessary.

Step 3

In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise and chili-garlic sauce. Serve with the chicken.

