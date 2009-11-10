Peanut Chicken Skewers With Chili Mayonnaise

Con Poulos
How to Make It
Step 1
On a large plate, combine the peanuts, bread crumbs, cilantro, and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Thread each strip of chicken onto a skewer and coat with the peanut mixture, pressing gently to help it adhere.
Step 2
In batches, heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat and cook the skewers until golden, 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Transfer to a plate as they are cooked and add more oil to the skillet as necessary.
Step 3
In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise and chili-garlic sauce. Serve with the chicken.