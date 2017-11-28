Peanut Butter S'mores English Muffin Panini

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

A dessert panini? Say no more. We took the classic s'mores fillings (fluffy marshmallows and decadent milk chocolate) and added a surprise twist—a schmear of creamy peanut butter. To turn it into a sandwich, we opted for English muffins, which become delightfully golden and crisp when fried in butter. If you cook these in a skillet, we suggest pressing them with a heavy-bottomed skillet to help them hold together and encourage the chocolate to melt. A panini press works wonders here—but no promises you won't have to clean it. 

By Grace Elkus

Credit: Brie Passano

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Yield:
2 sandwiches
Ingredients

Directions

  • Spread 1 tablespoon peanut butter on each English muffin half. Top bottom half of each muffin with chocolate, and top with two marshmallows. Sprinkle with flaky salt. Top with other half of muffin. Spread the tops of the sandwiches with half of the softened butter.

  • Melt the remaining butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook the sandwiches, buttered side up, until the bottom is deep golden brown, about 2 minutes. Flip the sandwiches and, pressing down with a heavy-bottomed skillet, cook until the chocolate is melted and the marshmallow is gooey, about 2 more minutes. Serve warm. If using a panini press, omit the butter and cook until browned and chocolate is melted. 

