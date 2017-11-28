A dessert panini? Say no more. We took the classic s'mores fillings (fluffy marshmallows and decadent milk chocolate) and added a surprise twist—a schmear of creamy peanut butter. To turn it into a sandwich, we opted for English muffins, which become delightfully golden and crisp when fried in butter. If you cook these in a skillet, we suggest pressing them with a heavy-bottomed skillet to help them hold together and encourage the chocolate to melt. A panini press works wonders here—but no promises you won't have to clean it.